Home / Politics / Nadda to chair BJP meeting today on Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Delhi

Nadda to chair BJP meeting today on Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Delhi

Besides the party's office-bearers, several Union ministers have also been drafted in the exercise

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The deliberations will also focus on the preparations underway for the Lok Sabha polls as well as the assembly elections, a BJP leader said

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will chair a strategy meeting of party leaders here on Wednesday on the assembly polls later this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Party sources said it will be a meeting of leaders associated with the BJP's 'Lok Sabha Pravas' programme, an exercise aimed at boosting its prospects in nearly 160 Lok Sabha seats, most of which it had lost in 2019.

Besides the party's office-bearers, several Union ministers have also been drafted in the exercise.

The deliberations will also focus on the preparations underway for the Lok Sabha polls as well as the assembly elections, a BJP leader said.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are due later this year.

That these are going to be the last round of state elections before the all-important Lok Sabha polls next year has added extra significance to them, with the BJP pulling out all the stops to put up an impressive show after its recent loss to the Congress in Karnataka.

Also Read

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Have to win all 9 state polls in 2023: Nadda at BJP national executive

J P Nadda to chair meeting of BJP's OBC MP today in national capital

BJP will win more than 200 seats in MP Assembly polls, says Nadda

JP Nadda holds virtual meeting with BJP MPs on 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan'

TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls, bags over 34,000 gram panchayat seats

24 parties to attend 2nd Oppn Unity meet in Bengaluru on July 17-18

Cabinet expansion soon: CM Shinde after meeting with Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Eye on 2024 polls, Congress to hold foot march, bus rallies in Maharashtra

WB polls: BJP chief sits on dharna, accuses TMC of fabricating results

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaBJPLok SabhaAssembly polls

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story