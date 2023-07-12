Nadda to chair BJP meeting today on Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Delhi

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will chair a strategy meeting of party leaders here on Wednesday on the assembly polls later this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Party sources said it will be a meeting of leaders associated with the BJP's 'Lok Sabha Pravas' programme, an exercise aimed at boosting its prospects in nearly 160 Lok Sabha seats, most of which it had lost in 2019.

Besides the party's office-bearers, several Union ministers have also been drafted in the exercise.

The deliberations will also focus on the preparations underway for the Lok Sabha polls as well as the assembly elections, a BJP leader said.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are due later this year.

That these are going to be the last round of state elections before the all-important Lok Sabha polls next year has added extra significance to them, with the BJP pulling out all the stops to put up an impressive show after its recent loss to the Congress in Karnataka.