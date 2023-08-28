Home / Politics / BJP demands NIA probe into blast at Bengal's illegal firecracker unit

Press Trust of India Kolkata
The saffron party leader also said the intensity of the blast was so huge that the concrete terrace of the neighbourhood houses was severely damaged | Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Leader of the Opposition and BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded an NIA probe into the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, that claimed nine lives.

"Before all the evidence is destroyed, the state government must immediately hand over the probe to the NIA. We have also filed a PIL before the bench of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, which has been admitted," Adhikari said while speaking to reporters on the assembly premises.

The saffron party leader also said the intensity of the blast was so huge that the concrete terrace of the neighbourhood houses was severely damaged.

"The huge intensity of the blast was due to RDX explosive," he claimed.

The intensity of the explosion was so high that over 50 houses in the neighbourhood were partially damaged and body parts of those killed in the incident were found on terraces of several buildings.

The owner of the illegal firecracker factory and his son were also killed in the blast.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

Adhikari also said when a similar blast took place at Egra, the chief minister had said that a panel would be formed under the chief secretary to take measures so that these incidents do not recur.

"What happened to the measures that the state government was supposed to take?" he asked.

In May, twelve people were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur district's Egra.

He also claimed that all those who died in the blast were linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

The Centre cannot suo motu hand over the probe to the NIA unless sections of the Explosives Act are applied to the charges, he added.

Topics :Suvendu AdhikariBJPWest BengalNational Investigation Agency NIAexplosion

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

