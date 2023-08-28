Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday that it will provide a postal ballot facility at home for citizens above 80 years of age and those with more than 40 per cent disability during the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that over 200,000 voters in Chhattisgarh are over 80 years old.

"Voters older than 80, as well as those with disabilities exceeding 40 per cent, will have the option to cast their votes from home. To avail of this service, they need to complete form 12D within five days of the election notification," he said.

Pick-up and drop-off facility

Kumar added that these eligible voters will be offered a pick-up and drop-off service at polling stations across the state.

He also mentioned that a campaign will be initiated to register citizens previously not included in the electoral rolls. This will particularly focus on five Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2. This special summary revision has been extended until September 11.

To ensure fair elections, administrative and law enforcement agencies will operate 105 check posts throughout the state, all equipped with Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV). This is aimed at preventing the unauthorised transportation of liquor, cash, freebies, and narcotics in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Voter Demographics in Chhattisgarh

According to the Election Commissioner, Chhattisgarh has a voter population of 19.7 million, which includes 9.85 million women, 9.82 million men, and 762 transgender individuals.

Out of the total voters, 443,000 are voting for the first time; 2,948 are centenarians; 147,000 are persons with disabilities; 202,000 are above the age of 80; and 19,854 are service voters, meaning individuals serving in the armed forces.

Kumar said, "An intensive drive will focus on enrolling leftover electors from five PVTGs—Abhujmaria, Kamar, Pahadi Korwa, Birhor, and Baiga. These groups have a total population of 180,000, of whom 115,000 are above 18 but only 113,000 have been registered as voters."

Polling booths managed by women and persons with disabilities

The state has a total of 24,109 polling booths. Of these, 900 will be managed by women staff and security personnel, known as "sangwari" booths. Additionally, 90 booths will be managed by persons with disabilities. All polling booths will feature amenities such as toilets and wheelchairs.

The elections for the 90-member Assembly in Chhattisgarh are scheduled for later this year.