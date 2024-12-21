BJP diverting public attention with CT Ravi ill-treatment claim: Shivakumar

By claiming ill-treatment of party leader and MLC CT Ravi by police post his arrest, the BJP was attempting to deviate public attention from the original issue of him allegedly using derogatory language against a woman minister, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar alleged on Saturday.

Highlighting that conscience was important, he hit out at the BJP leadership in the state for supporting Ravi, who was arrested for making a derogatory comment against state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

"...ask them (BJP) if what he (Ravi) said was right or not. Let's discuss other things later. This shows the culture of their party and leader...what happened in the court is left to him (Ravi) and the police and the crime he committed. The main issue is his language and his culture," Shivakumar told reporters here in response to a question on the High Court ordering Ravi's release on Friday.

Alleging that Ravi has used derogatory language against several people in the past, the deputy CM said he is the leader from a national party, and "is it right for him to speak about women in such a manner." Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while.

He was arrested on Thursday evening and taken into a police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the legislature session was held.

Stating that conscience is important, Shivakumar said, "BJP supporting him (Ravi) just because he is their party leader is not right...one should be condemned if he is wrong and should be told that he is wrong. If anyone had used such words in my party, I would have condemned it...Ashoka (Leader of Opposition) is supporting him (Ravi). He is a party to it in this crime." "This is their party (BJP) leadership. Let them say that this is how their party is. We will be happy. Let them keep their gems to themselves happily. Let them not send them out," he further said.

Ravi on Friday accused the police of "violating" human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places without providing proper food and rest.

Responding to a question about police action against Ravi and allegations that he pressured the police, Shivakumar said, "...it is a police matter. I don't know...for everything that happens they hold me responsible...they don't get sleep without remembering me." Stating that conscience will give justice in this matter, he said, "They (BJP) are trying to deviate from the main issue. To cover up his (Ravi) usage of a derogatory word, he is now blaming the police..." The High Court on Friday ordered immediate release of Ravi in its interim order, observing that police failed to follow the procedures in arresting him. However, the bench of Justice M G Uma asked Ravi to co-operate with the investigation and be available for questioning.

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday, responding to a question by reporters on HC observing that police failed to follow the procedures in arresting Ravi, said he wouldn't want to make any statement, as the matter is before the court. "As the matter is sub judice. It wouldn't be appropriate to speak." Asked whether the arrest was done legally according to the government, he said, "The police argument will be that their action was right, but the matter is before the court and it will decide what is right and what is wrong." To a question as to why police took Ravi on rounds to four districts through the night on Thursday after his arrest, the Home MInister said, "I have sought for information. Once I get it I will share." Noting that police had arrested 24 people in connection with an attempt to attack Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, Parameshwara in response to another question said, "they were arrested to ensure that no untoward incident should happen and they were later released." Asked whether someone else operating the Home Department superseding him, considering the way in which Ravi's arrest was done and the things that followed, Parameshwara said, "It cannot be done. Can it be done? Other than CM, no one else can do it. The CM is above the Home Minister and other ministers...I have a lot of freedom (in running the department).