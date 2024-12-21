Business Standard

I still have life threat, DK Shivakumar planned something: BJP's CT Ravi

I still have life threat, DK Shivakumar planned something: BJP's CT Ravi

The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar who alleged that CT Ravi used derogatory words against her

CT Ravi

BJP leader CT Ravi (File Image)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP leader CT Ravi, who was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in the defamation case, on Saturday asked for government support as he claimed that he still has a life threat and demand a judicial enquiry.

He claimed that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar have planned something against him.

Addressing a press conference, Ravi said, "I still have a life threat, that's why I'm asking the government to provide me adequate support. If something happens to me, the government will have to take responsibility. DK Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar planned something which will be a threat to me."

 

Demanding a judicial inquiry, he said, "I demand judicial enquiry in the whole case which is filed against me and the way they (police) behaved with me. Police call records need to be investigated. I'm making one more serious allegation that my phone is being tracked...That also needs to be investigated. DK Shivakumar said it's a Lakshmi Hebbalkar area and I was allowed to go, what does he think, is Belagavi a Banana Republic? Is Kanakapura a Banana Republic?... I request you to suspend officials who don't work on directions."

The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar who alleged that CT Ravi used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.

The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order for his release. Ravi was welcomed by BJP workers at the party office in Bengaluru on Saturday.

CT Ravi's son, Swarthak Surya called it a "big relief" and affirmed his faith in the judiciary.

He further said that he had unwavering faith in his father's innocence in the case and he would never use such language for anyone, especially women.

"I was shocked when I heard the allegations. I know my father, he would never use such abusive language for anyone, especially women. He treats everyone with respect, whether young or old. I never doubted my father for a moment," Surya told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar addressed the alleged derogatory remarks made by CT Ravi during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session. Speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, she expressed distress over the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka BJP defamation Defamation case

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

