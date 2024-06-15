Home / Politics / BJP forms committee of 4 MPs to analyse post-poll violence in Bengal

The BJP said the Lok Sabha elections were held across the country and no instance of political violence was reported from anywhere except West Bengal

JP Nadda, Nadda
Amritsar: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 1:57 PM IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday formed a four-member committee to look into the alleged political violence in West Bengal, as the party accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of remaining a mute spectator.

The committee includes Biplab Kumar Deb, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar, all BJP MPs, with Deb as its convener.

A party statement said, "Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator, while criminals of her party, attack and intimidate opposition workers and voters with impunity. Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended deployment of CAPF till June 21 and has listed the matter for hearing on June 18."

The BJP said the Lok Sabha elections were held across the country and no instance of political violence was reported from anywhere except West Bengal.

"It continues to be in the vice grip of post-poll violence, the kind we saw post 2021 assembly elections," the BJP alleged.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

