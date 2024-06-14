Home / Politics / Counter falsehood being spread by Congress: Khattar to BJP workers

Counter falsehood being spread by Congress: Khattar to BJP workers

Khattar asked party workers to keep working on the ground for the October Haryana assembly polls as they had did during the Lok Sabha elections

khattar oath

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 8:49 PM IST
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday asserted that the BJP will return to power in Haryana for a third term and asked party workers to blunt the "falsehood" being spread by the Congress.

This was his first visit to the state after being sworn in as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Khattar, a former Haryana chief minister, was given a warm welcome by BJP workers at various places including Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal.

During his travel from Delhi to Karnal, the minister for power and housing and urban affairs addressed BJP workers.

Khattar asked party workers to keep working on the ground for the October Haryana assembly polls as they had did during the Lok Sabha elections.

Lashing out at the Congress, he alleged that during the Lok Sabha polls, the party spread falsehood that if voted back to power at the Centre with absolute majority, the BJP would abolish reservation and scrap the Constitution.

"For us, the Constitution is like the holy Gita," Khattar said and asked workers to be wary of the "lies" being spread by the Congress. "We have to blunt the falsehood spread by the Congress," the senior BJP leader said.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form government for a third time in a row in Haryana. "We will form the next government with full majority," Khattar said.

Targeting the Congress over its claims that it was going to come to power in Haryana, Khattar asked it to first set their house in order.

Referring to reports of infighting in the Congress' Haryana unit, Khattar quipped, "Everyone knows about their 'khichdi'...they cannot handle their house".

With senior BJP leaders from Haryana Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar being his colleagues in the Modi cabinet, Khattar said three out five candidates of the BJP who won from the state in the Lok Sabha polls were made Union ministers.

New development schemes will be initiated in the state, and with the cooperation of the central government, Haryana will set new milestones in development, he said.

Khattar told party workers to convey the government's policies to the people and to dispel the "falsehood and misconceptions" spread by the opposition.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

