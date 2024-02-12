Home / Politics / BJP govt has given 1.5 times more jobs than preceding govt did: PM Modi

BJP govt has given 1.5 times more jobs than preceding govt did: PM Modi

The prime minister said his government has brought transparency and is working to ensure that recruitment is done in a time-bound manner

Accusing previous governments of not paying due attention to the railway, he said the entire sector is amid a transformation.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government has given 1.5 times more jobs in its 10 years than the previous dispensation did in the same duration.

Handing over recruitment letters to government jobs to more than one lakh youngsters via video conference during a Rozgar Mela programme, Modi castigated the previous government for taking an inordinately long time to complete recruitment exercises and said it bred bribery.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The prime minister said his government has brought transparency and is working to ensure that recruitment is done in a time-bound manner.

Youngsters now believe that they all have equal opportunity and can find a place for themselves in the government system through hard work and talent, he said.

The prime minister asserted that the measures taken by his government, be it a scheme for rooftop solar power for one crore homes or the massive investment in infrastructure, have been creating a lot of employment opportunities.

With over 125,000 start-ups, India is the third largest eco-system in the sector, and youngsters are launching new firms in even smaller cities, he said, adding that it is creating thousands of jobs.

The government has extended tax rebates to start-ups and has announced a fund of Rs 1 trillion for research and innovation, Modi said.

Accusing previous governments of not paying due attention to the railway, he said the entire sector is amid a transformation.

"They neglected the common people's expectations," Modi said, attacking the previous governments.

On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone of phase I of the integrated complex "Karmayogi Bhavan" here. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy among various pillars of 'Mission Karmayogi'.

The recruits will be joining the government in various ministries and departments, according to a statement issued earlier.

Also Read

Varanasi Sansad Employment Fair 2023: Over 11000 jobs offered to people

Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela today

PM to give appointment letters in Port Blair 'Rozgar Mela' on Feb 12

PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters virtually at Rozgar Mela

People not getting jobs, their pockets being robbed: Rahul attacks Centre

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar confident of winning with NDA. Top updates

UP leg of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay yatra cut short due to state board exams

Return 50% of tax amount paid by Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to Centre

Bihar floor test: Newly formed Nitish govt to seek trust vote today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressBJPModi govt

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story