BJP launches 'I'm also a karsevak, arrest me too' campaign in Karnataka

Senior BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa and C T Ravi lead the protests in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, respectively

BJP
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
The BJP in Karnataka on Thursday launched a campaign, 'I'm also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too' as it stepped up its protests in several parts of the State over the recent arrest of a Hindu activist in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation.

Leading the campaign in Bengaluru, MLA and former minister V Sunil Kumar staged a sit-in demonstration near the Sadashivanagar police station, amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram" by BJP workers.

Holding a placard with a message 'I'm also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too', Kumar said he too took part in the Rama temple agitation in 1992, for which he should also be arrested. Later, the police took him into preventive custody.

Senior BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa and C T Ravi lead the protests in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, respectively.

Srikanth Poojari , a Karsevak, was arrested by police in the north Karnataka city of Hubballi last week in connection with a case of rioting registered in December, 1992.

The BJP has accused the Congress government of being harsh on Hindus, and also indulging in minority appeasement. The Congress has charged the BJP with politicising the issue.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has described Poojari as a "social miscreant" and "criminal suspect" and said he is facing allegations of involvement in 16 anti-social activities, including illegal liquor sales, gambling and matka.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said, "The campaign 'I'm also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too' has been launched to condemn the "anti-Ram and anti-Hindu policies" of the Congress government.

He said that thousands of people from Karnataka participated in the 1990 and 1992 "Kar Seva" in Ayodhya despite the threats of the government of that time.

He alleged that the ruling Congress in Karnataka has resorted to a strategy of intimidating Karsevaks, and Ram devotees.

Denouncing the Siddaramaiah government over the arrest, Kumar said the Hindu activist is being portrayed as a criminal but the Mangaluru cooker bomb accused is called as innocent.

He alleged that the "Congress leaders are writing letters to the government to set free the accused persons of KJ Halli and DJ Halli riot cases".

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

