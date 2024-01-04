Home / Politics / SC refuses to quash proceedings against Pawan Khera in remarks against PM

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order

Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order.

"Sorry, we are not inclined," the bench said.

On August 17 last year, the high court had dismissed Khera's plea saying the evidence collected by the investigating officer of the case cannot be evaluated in petition filed under section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for quashing the case.

On March 20 last year, the top court had clubbed three FIRs lodged against Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi and transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow while extending his interim bail.

The Lucknow court had granted him bail in the case.

Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

