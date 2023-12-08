BJP leader Vijayvargiya claims suspense over CM to be over on Dec 10

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that the suspense over the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would end on December 10 and gave credit for the BJP's success in the three Hindi heartland states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijayvargiya stated that a clear decision on CM candidates will be revealed by December 10, but refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders.

"Ravivar ko khatm ho jaayega (It will come to an end on Sunday)," said the BJP National General Secretary when asked about how long the suspense over new CMs in states where the BJP won the assembly elections will last.

He also lauded the Ladli Behena Yojana of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "Was the Ladli Behena Yojana there in Chhattisgarh? Was it in Rajasthan? The victory in Chhattisgarh is significant. PM Modi's leadership, Amit Shah's strategy, and JP Nadda's polling booth yojana were successful, and all of them led to the results in the three states."

Vijayvargiya also reiterated that BJP will win 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and that NDA will secure more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Union Minister Rajnath Singh has rightly said that NDA will secure more than 400 and what Shivraj Singh said is also right, we'll win together 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he said.

Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for questioning the EVM and said that when they win in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, then they don't blame the EVM. He added that if the Congress loses, then it does not introspect on its weaknesses; it just blames the EVM for their loss.

Earlier, Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya smeared black ink on a poster showing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) outside Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Thursday.

The black ink was smeared in the presence of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who recently made headlines with his statement that he has opposed voting by EVMs since 2003.