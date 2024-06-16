BJP leaders vandalised Delhi Jal Board office: AAP minister Bharadwaj

Amid protests over the severe water crisis in the national capital, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused BJP leaders and workers of vandalising an office of the Delhi Jal Board.

Terming it a "conspiracy" against the government, Bharadwaj shared a video showing some people breaking the windows of an office by hurling stones and earthern pots at it.

"See BJP leaders wearing party sashes and its workers raising slogans of BJP Zindabad vandalising government property at the Delhi Jal Board office. Who is getting pipelines broken at various places? Whose conspiracy is it?" he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders led a protest against the AAP government in different areas across Delhi over the water crisis.

The AAP government has been accusing the BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water.

The Congress has also held protests against the acute water shortage in the national capital.