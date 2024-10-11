BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari appointed ethics committee chairman in upper house

BJP MP from Rajasthan, Ghanshyam Tiwari, has been appointed as the chairman of the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Committee has has been reconstituted by the Rajya Sabha chairman with effect from October 10. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Among other members appointed as members of the Committee are Pramod Tiwari (Congress), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sanjay Singh (AAP), V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Medha Vishram Kulkarni and Darshana Singh (both BJP). The Rajya Sabha chairman has also changed the nominations of members in the department related to Parliamentary Standing Committees, with Fauzia Khan changed from Social Justice and Empowerment to Committee to the Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, V Vijayasai Reddy from Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai has also been nominated by the chairman to the Committee on Health and Family Welfare, from the Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj earlier, and Neeraj Dangi from the Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj to the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

The chairman has also nominated Seema Dwivedi to the department-related to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources.

The Ethics Committee of the Rajya Sabha has the mandate to oversee the moral and ethical conduct of members and to examine cases referred to it with reference to ethical and other misconduct of members.

In respect of procedure and other matters, the rules applicable to the Committee of Privileges apply to the Ethics Committee with such variations and modifications as the chairman, Rajya Sabha, may from time to time make.