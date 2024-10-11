Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mayawati opts to stay away from alliance with regional parties, NDA, INDIA

In the recently-concluded Haryana elections, BSP and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fought in alliance. But the BSP drew a blank

Mayawati
She noted that it was important to protect the party cadres from further disappointment and damage to the "movement". (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
BSP chief Mayawati Friday announced her party will no longer form alliances with regional forces in Uttar Pradesh or any other state, citing unsatisfactory results from previous partnerships, and also continue to maintain distance from the BJP and Congress-led alliances.

The decision was taken during a review meeting of the "bitter experience of the Haryana assembly election results and prior Punjab elections", the former four-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a series of posts in Hindi on social media platform X.

"The BSP had consistently transferred its votes to alliance partners during elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, but the inability of these partners to reciprocate had led to disappointing results, which demoralized party workers and hurt the party's movement," she said.

She noted that it was important to protect the party cadres from further disappointment and damage to the "movement".

"In this context, considering the bitter experience of the Haryana assembly election results and prior Punjab elections, the review meeting held today for Haryana and Punjab has decided not to form alliances with regional parties going forward. The party will continue to maintain distance from the BJP/NDA and Congress/INDIA alliances as it has done before," the BSP chief stressed.

She said the BSP is the "only party" representing "Ambedkarite values" and remains committed to the empowerment of 'Bahujan Samaj', despite efforts from "casteist forces" to weaken it.

"The BSP is not an organisation for merging with other parties or leaders for selfish reasons. Rather, it is a movement to unite the various segments of Bahujan Samaj into a political force, built on mutual cooperation and brotherhood, and elevate them to the status of the ruling class," Mayawati said.

In the recently-concluded Haryana elections, BSP and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fought in alliance. But the BSP drew a blank.

After the results, Mayawati had said the BSP and the INLD fought in alliance but it is clear that the "casteist people of Jat community" did not vote for BSP due to which her party candidates lost by a small margin of votes on some seats, although the entire vote of BSP was transferred.


First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

