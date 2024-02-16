Home / Politics / BJP national council meet: More than 1,200 delegates from MP to attend

BJP national council meet: More than 1,200 delegates from MP to attend

Brushing aside Congress allegations that the BJP was using Central probe agencies to target the opposition, Sharma said the former was coming up with such statements since it had lost its identity

BJP
Press Trust of India Bhopal

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 8:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

More than 1,200 delegates from Madhya Pradesh will take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day national council meeting set to start from Saturday in New Delhi, state unit chief VD Sharma said.

The meeting will discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mantra" of getting 370 extra votes in every booth when compared to the 2019 general elections to ensure the BJP crosses the 370 seat mark, Sharma told reporters on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"A total of 1,226 delegates from MP will take part in the two-day national council meeting. Party president JP Nadda will address the opening session while PM Modi will speak to delegates in the concluding session," Sharma said.

"The BJP has resolved to win 370 seats and cross the 400 mark along with (NDA) allies," he said.

Candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be decided by the party's parliamentary board under the leadership of the PM, he added.

Brushing aside Congress allegations that the BJP was using Central probe agencies to target the opposition, Sharma said the former was coming up with such statements since it had lost its identity.

The ED, CBI and Income Tax work as per the Constitution, Sharma claimed.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Looking forward to first LS battle; party will decide seat: Mos IT

Cong condemns police action on farmers, urges govt to fulfil MSP promise

'Agniveer' scheme brought to benefit a biz house instead of soldiers: Rahul

CM Arvind Kejriwal moves a motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly

Never accepted any electoral bonds funding; always opposed it: CPI(M)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPMadhya PradeshPolitics

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story