BJP post shows Baghel play mobile game during Cong meeting; CM hits back

The BJP on Wednesday claimed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was busy playing a game on his mobile phone during a Congress meeting over selection of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls as he knows his party will not retain power in the state.

Reacting to it, Baghel said he will continue to play traditional games of the state as well as 'Candy Crush', which he said is his favourite, and that it for the people of Chhattisgarh to decide who will stay in power.

The Chhattisgarh assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday shared a picture in which the CM is seen playing a game on his mobile phone. The picture is said to be taken during the Congress screening committee meeting which took place at Rajiv Bhavan, the party's state office, in capital Raipur on Tuesday night.

Congress state in-charge Kumari Selja, state party chief Deepak Baij and other leaders were seen in the meeting while chairman of the screening committee Ajay Maken and some other members attended the meet virtually.

BJP's national IT cell head Amit Malviya posted the picture on his X handle and wrote, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also relaxed as he knows that no matter how much he tries, the government will not come."



Perhaps, instead of paying attention to the meeting related to Congress candidate selection, he thought it appropriate to play CANDY CRUSH, he added.

The post was shared by the state BJP unit.

Reacting to it, CM Baghel in a post on X said, Earlier BJP had objected to why I ride gedi, why do I play bhaura and gilli danda (traditional games of Chhattisgarh) and why Chhattisgarh Olympics are being held in the state?"



Got a photo before a meeting yesterday in which I am playing Candy Crush. Now the BJP has an objection to that. In fact, they even have objection to my existence. But it is the people of Chhattisgarh who decide who will stay and who will not."



"I will continue to ride gedi and play gilli danda. Candy Crush is also my favourite. I have passed the levels so far well and it will continue. Rest Chhattisgarh knows whom to bless, he added.

Gedi is a bamboo-made pole used by people to walk or run during the traditional Hareli festival in the state.

The ruling Congress in the state has so far not declared any candidate for polls to the 90-member state assembly.

The BJP has so far declared names of its candidates for 85 seats.