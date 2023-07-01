Home / Politics / BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

The party top brass recently held a series of meetings amid a buzz that there could be reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers and within its organisation as well, including in states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday chaired meetings of party general secretaries and 'morcha' heads as they took stock of the month-long programme to mark the Modi government's nine years in power and preparations of the upcoming organisational events.

Sources said the party campaign going on in various states, which are headed for assembly polls later this year, and across the country for the Lok Sabha polls next year also came up for discussion.

The BJP had run a month-long exercise, which ended on Friday, to spearhead public connect programmes, which included rallies by its senior leaders, to mark the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The party top brass recently held a series of meetings amid a buzz that there could be reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers and within its organisation as well, including in states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also organising three zone-wise meetings of its state leadership on July 6, 7 and 8 to review its organisational activities and strategise for the upcoming poll challenges, especially the national elections.

Topics :BJPJagat Prakash NaddaModi govt

