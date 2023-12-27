Home / Politics / BJP removes WB leader Anupam Hazra from party's national secretary post

BJP removes WB leader Anupam Hazra from party's national secretary post

The BJP's decision came on a day when BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata for a host of political programmes

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:29 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party has removed its West Bengal leader, Anupam Hazra, from the post of National Secretary with immediate effect.

"As per the instructions of Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda, Anupam Hazra is relieved from the post of National Secretary. This should be followed with immediate effect," said BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh in a letter.

The BJP's decision came on a day when BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata for a host of political programmes.

Shah and Nadda held organisational meetings in Kolkata on Tuesday with the West Bengal party's core members to chalk out strategies for the party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

After the meeting, Amit Shah said that the people of Bengal trust PM Modi and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats.

"Today, along with National President Shri @JPNadda Ji held a meeting of the@BJP4Bengal core group in Kolkata and discussed the strategies for the upcoming election. The people of Bengal trust PM Modi Ji and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats," he said in a post on X.

There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. In 2019, the Trinamool Congress won 22 seats but faced stiff competition from the BJP, which won 18 seats. The remaining two seats went to Congress.

Topics :West BengalBJP MLAsBJPPolitics in IndiaPolitical Leaders

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

