Assam CM, Priyank Kharge trade barbs amid row over semiconductor projects

In a tit-for tat, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a "third- class crook", days after the latter called the former "first-class idiot" as the two leaders continue to spar amid controversy surrounding the setting up of semi-conductor industries in two BJP-ruled states instead of Bengaluru.

Priyank Kharge sparked controversy with remarks questioning the decision to set up semiconductor industries in Assam and Gujarat instead of Bengaluru, asking, "What is there in Gujarat and Assam? Is there talent there?"

His comments, made on Sunday, have drawn sharp backlash from political opponents, who accused him of insulting other states.

Kharge told reporters, "It shows his class privilege and the privilege that he has got by virtue of the chair. Otherwise, there is nothing to it. Very clearly, he is misinterpreting my statements, making it political. But the fact remains that he himself had tweeted that many people from Assam are coming to Bengaluru for training. We welcome them. Nobody is saying no. Mr Sarma's language shows his desperation. What else can we expect from a third-class crook?" CM Himanta Sarma told reporters on October 27 that junior Kharge "insulted" the youth of Assam by calling them "uneducated". "Priyank Kharge is a first-class idiot. He has insulted Assamese youth, and Congress has not yet condemned this. Perhaps, we might file a case against him because he has said that Assam does not have educated youth. It is an insult to the entire Assamese youth."