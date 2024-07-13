BJP's dream of changing Constitution was shattered, says Pawan Khera

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP over its decision to observe June 25 as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" in remembrance of the 1975 Emergency, Congress leader Pawan Khera said their dream of changing the constitution was shattered after they were reduced to 240, the number of seats the BJP won in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a video statement, the Congress leader said, "On June 4 those who were dreaming of crossing 400 were reduced to 240. Their dream of changing the constitution was shattered, their pride was shattered, and their ego was shattered.".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"When our parliament echoed the slogans of Jai Samvidhan, now there is talk of the constitution on Samvidhan Hatya Divas...Only those people who want to murder the constitution can use the words constitution Hatya in the gazette notification of the Government of India," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the announcement, saying, "Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as ModiMukti Diwas".

More From This Section

To pay tributes to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency 1975, the Central government has declared June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day).

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement in a gazette notification pointing "a proclamation of Emergency was made on 25th June 1975, following which there was gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".

"Whereas, people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution of India and the power of India's resilient democracy; Therefore, Government of India declares 25 June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future," the notification read.