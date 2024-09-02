BJP's membership drive to relaunch 'Bharat Vijay, Bhajapa Vijay': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that the BJP's membership drive will again launch the campaign of "Bharat Vijay" and "Bhajapa Vijay". Speaking at the launch of the party's membership drive, he said the programme will reinvigorate the organisation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the credibility crisis in politics and the BJP is seen as the most credible party. The party has consistently followed its ideology and works to build society, he said. Party president J P Nadda said the BJP is the only political organisation which is run democratically and follows its constitution.

Taking a swipe at the rivals, he said the BJP does not work from home in a clandestine way but follows a transparent process.

With the party set to renew membership of its existing members and enrol new members in line with its constitutional requirement, Shah echoed Nadda, saying no other party follows its membership process in a truthful and democratic manner like the BJP.

The BJP is nourished by its members, Shah said, asserting that the party's lively organisation spawns its brimming enthusiasm.

Both Nadda and Shah expressed confidence that the party will cross the milestone of 10 crore members in the drive as it did for the first time in 2014.

During a similar membership drive in 2014 and afterwards, the BJP went on to form governments in several states, including in some for the first time.

The home minister said the BJP will work to enrol people from every age group, caste and religion during the drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India made a new mark in every sector and resolved long-pending matters such as the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

He lauded Modi for institutionalising the party's membership drive and recalled the prime minister's work as its senior organisation leader in Gujarat.