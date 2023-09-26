Home / Politics / BJP's MP strategy a repeat of Gujarat, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh

BJP's MP strategy a repeat of Gujarat, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, two of the ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar and Faggan Singh Kulaste, will be contesting from seats that were won by the Congress in 2018

Archis Mohan New Delhi
BJP

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In the assembly elections held since November 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought votes not for its local leadership but for its election symbol, the lotus, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. It is a strategy the BJP will replicate in the poll-bound Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, where it has yet to project any chief ministerial faces.

On Monday evening, the BJP central leadership shocked its Madhya Pradesh state leadership when it announced the fielding of seven Lok Sabha members, including three Union ministers. By evening, the party only feebly tried to quash speculation that it could be the end of the road for its incumbent chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, now that it has fielded at least two potential rivals in Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Pralhad Singh Patel.

However, party sources said the fielding of MPs and party general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya from seats it had lost in 2018 was a signal that the party was putting its best foot forward, and that senior leaders should prove their mettle and check factional feuds. The opposition Congress, however, said the step betrayed the BJP's desperation to beat the growing fatigue against the Chouhan government but would fail.

Chouhan, the state's longest-serving chief minister, has ruled Madhya Pradesh, apart from a 15-month hiatus between December 2018 and March 2020, since November 2005. On Tuesday, Chouhan addressed his council of ministers and senior bureaucrats. He listed the achievements of his government's last three and a half years — the challenges of the pandemic months and achieving an economic growth of 17 per cent. He detailed his government's social welfare schemes and capital expenditure.

The BJP has not projected a chief ministerial face in assembly polls held since the winter of 2022. In Gujarat, the BJP dropped Vijay Rupani as the chief minister a year before the December 2022 assembly polls and even refused him a party ticket. It fought the election under Modi's leadership. In the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls in November 2022, Modi appealed to the electorate to vote for the "lotus", not the BJP candidate, and said each of their votes would reach "Modi's account as a blessing". It didn't project incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur as its chief ministerial face. The story was similar in Karnataka, where it replaced B S Yediyurappa nearly two years before the elections. However, it neither projected his successor, Basavaraj Bommai, as its chief ministerial face in the April 2023 elections. The Prime Minister led the election campaign.

In Madhya Pradesh, two of the ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar and Faggan Singh Kulaste, will be contesting from seats that were won by the Congress in 2018, while three of the four other Lok Sabha MPs will also fight in constituencies where the main opposition party had emerged victorious in the last assembly polls. The BJP is unlikely to project a chief ministerial face in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh.


Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

MP polls: Jolt to BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

INDIA bloc parties want a review of coordination committee format

Chhattisgarh elections: Women commandos to be deployed in Naxal-hit areas

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengers

KCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

BJP harps on need to overcome hurdles, usher in political change: Annamalai

Topics :Narendra ModiGujaratBJPMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengers

KCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TN

Railways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector

Next Story