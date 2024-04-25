BJP's stand on Constitution more important than individual comments: Chavan

BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan has said an individual's opinion does not matter when it comes to narrative about the Constitution and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated the statute book will not be changed.



The former Maharashtra chief minister also pointed out on Wednesday that a party colleague and sitting MP who talked about changing the Constitution has been denied re-nomination from his seat in Karnataka.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"What my party's top leader (PM) says about it (Constitution) is more important to us (than an individual's comments on the issue)," he asserted.



Chavan, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP in February, was speaking to reporters in his home district Nanded, where polling will take place on Friday along with seven other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.



"Those who spoke about bringing changes in the country's Constitution did not get a ticket from the BJP to contest Lok Sabha elections. I think it happened in Karnataka. The opinion of an individual does not matter...what my party's top leader says about it is more important to us," he said.



Chavan was apparently referring to BJP's Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha member Anantkumar Hegde's controversial comments on the Constitution.



Last month, Hegde said it is necessary for the party to gain a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and also come to power in more than 20 states to amend the Constitution aimed at setting right alleged distortions and unnecessary additions to it by the Congress.



"Our party's top leader and Prime Minister Modi has clearly communicated that there will not be any changes in the Constitution. The PM's comment is like a policy matter for us," emphasised Chavan.



Asked about facing opposition from Maratha quota supporters, the former CM maintained he has told them that a law providing reservation to the community in jobs and education has been enacted by the 'Mahayuti' government in Maharashtra.

