Lok Sabha polls: Nitin Gadkari's faints at Maharashtra rally, blames heat

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a Lok Sabha poll rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Wednesday. The MP from Nagpur felt dizzy and collapsed while delivering an election speech.



Gadkari, 66, was campaigning for BJP-Mahayuti candidate Rajashree Patil in the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. Yavatmal will vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26, along with several other constituencies in Maharashtra.



BJP workers on stage administered water to the minister, who is under medical supervision. Gadkari later said he is fine and on his way to Varud for the next meeting.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Gadkari wrote, "I felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy and am leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes."

Yavatmal, located in Vidarbha, and some other places in Maharashtra have been experiencing severe heat wave conditions.



Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heat wave alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts, and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29. Temperatures are expected to peak on April 27 and 28.