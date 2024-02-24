BJP scared of 'INDIA', wants to get Kejriwal arrested: AAP's Sushil Gupta

AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared of the INDIA bloc and wants to get Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested.

Highlighting that the INDIA bloc is a "strong one", he said, "The alliance formula made in Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, and Chandigarh, has scared the BJP."

Asserting that the INDIA bloc will register a major victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, he said, "We will win on all the 10 seats in Haryana and seven seats in Delhi."

Elaborating on the objective of why securing a win in the upcoming general elections is crucial for the INDIA bloc, he said, "This is an election to restore democracy, to save the constitutional bodies of the country and to develop the nation."

Stating that the Modi government is scared of the AAP-Congress alliance, he concluded, "We are going to fight strongly on all the ten seats in Haryana. It is not about which party of the INDIA bloc is going to get what. The only thing is our alliance will strongly fight for all the seats and will win them all."

Earlier in the day, terming the seat-sharing pact between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as "bizarre", Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the path to 'hell' is paved with 'skewed' alliances.

Notably, the partners in the INDIA bloc, Congress and the AAP, announced a seat-sharing pact for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa.