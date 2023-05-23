Home / Politics / BJP seeks votes in name of cows, visiting gauthans: Chhattisgarh CM

Raising a question mark on the timing of BJP leaders' visit to gauthans, CM Baghel said that during summer cattle do not stay in gauthans and this is not the tradition of Chhattisgarh

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and accused the party of seeking votes in the name of the cows ahead of the assembly elections in the state

"As the election is approaching in the state, they (BJP) leaders are visiting gauthans," CM said while addressing the media in Raipur on Monday.

In response to a question about the BJP's allegations of corruption in the construction of gauthans (cow shelters) in the state, Baghel shot back, "They (BJP) do not understand the difference between 'gaushala' and 'gauthan. Those travelling in expensive cars along with their dogs, how they will know about the importance of cows? They (BJP) are now visiting gauthans ahead of the assembly elections in the state".

"Have they ever visited a 'gauthan'? If they (BJP) have visited, it's good and they should detail to us about the work that needs to be done under this new scheme or share their experiences. They are seeking votes in the name of cows. Therefore they (BJP) should serve in gauthans," said the CM.Raising a question mark on the timing of BJP leaders' visit to gauthans, CM Baghel said that during summer cattle do not stay in gauthans and this is not the tradition of Chhattisgarh.

"After the falgun (last month of the Hindu calendar), the cattle remain free and usually reside under the shed of a tree and near a river," CM said.

Accusing BJP of corruption during their rule in the state, Baghel termed the allegations of corruption (worth Rs 1300 crore in gauthans) levelled by the opposition as a 'fixed script' and said that the entire country, as well as the world, is praising this model of Chhattisgarh.

"While a union minister, chairman of MP's Gau Sewa Aayog and others praised this scheme, BJP here only sees corruption," the Chief Minister said.

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarhcowsBJPCongress

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

