BJP slams AAP after Delhi govt's WCD department flags Mahila Samman Yojana

The BJP slammed Kejriwal after the Delhi Government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department stated that no welfare scheme announced by Kejriwal for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections had been officially notified.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of misleading the public and committing 'digital fraud' by promoting a non-existent scheme. Sachdeva said, "Arvind Kejriwal is leading the people of Delhi towards digital fraud. There is an AAP government in Delhi, and their own department is issuing a warning to the public that no such scheme exists. Arvind Kejriwal is cheating the people of Delhi. This is Atishi vs Arvind Kejriwal."

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra accused Arvind Kejriwal and his leaders of continuously lying to the people of Delhi. "They promised 500 schools in 2015, but did not open...20 hospitals and 20 colleges were promised, that too has been proven false. Recently, 2.5 years ago, the mothers and sisters of Punjab were told that they would be given Rs 1000 before the Punjab elections. Till date, Rs 1000 has not come to their accounts. Similarly, in Delhi also, there is a mention of Rs 1000 in their cabinet note. They did not pass it. They should call a special session to pass it and implement it, but they have not implemented it because no provision has been made in the budget. People are being cheated again. Everything has become online. If they have to do it, they should inform about the scheme on the Delhi government website and get people to fill out forms online. Although they first said Rs 1000 and then put up a board of Rs. 2100. If someone has to get Rs. 1000 in their account, then their account number should be taken in a secure way on the Delhi government website and not on the physical form. That will be a big fraud, a cyber-fraud too," Malhotra said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa targeted the AAP Chief and said that Arvind Kejriwal is a "big fraud".

"While he was getting forms filled out, his own department (Delhi govt's Women and Child Development) clarified that there is no such scheme to give an allowance of Rs 2100. Those getting forms filled for the scheme are private people who are doing so to collect data illegally," Sirsa added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "If a government employee starts collecting forms, it means that budget provision has been made for the scheme. But it is clear how the Delhi government has made a joke out of the entire system. In the last 10 years, they have never implemented any schemes."

Earlier today, the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the department said in the notice published in national newspapers on Wednesday.

"It is emphasised that since no such Scheme is in existence, the question of acceptance of the form/application for registration under this non-existent Scheme does not arise. Any private person/political party who is collecting forms/applications or collecting information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," the notice added.