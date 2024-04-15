Home / Politics / BJP slams K'taka CM over his post on demolition of 'illegal' houses in Goa

BJP slams K'taka CM over his post on demolition of 'illegal' houses in Goa

A total of 22 houses built illegally on land owned by the local communidade (community institution) at Sangolda village in North Goa district were demolished by the authorities on Friday and Saturday

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in a post on X on Sunday said, "Deeply concerned by the demolition of homes belonging to Kannadigas in Sangolda, Goa
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP has slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his comments on the demolition of some houses allegedly built illegally and belonging to Kannadigas in Goa and said he should first work to solve problems in his own state.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar told PTI on Sunday that the demolition drive was carried out following a directive of the Supreme Court.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A total of 22 houses built illegally on land owned by the local communidade (community institution) at Sangolda village in North Goa district were demolished by the authorities on Friday and Saturday.

Siddaramaiah in a post on X on Sunday said, "Deeply concerned by the demolition of homes belonging to Kannadigas in Sangolda, Goa. I appeal to the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Dr Pramod Sawant, to cease further demolitions immediately until alternatives are provided, and ensure all displaced individuals receive adequate rehabilitation."

He shared the media reports and pictures of the demolition in his post and said, "It's crucial we uphold the dignity and stability of every affected family."

Reacting to the post, Goa BJP spokesperson Vernekar claimed the Karnataka CM was unable to take care of his own people and said he should first look at the crisis in his own state.

"Bengaluru is reeling under severe water crisis. As far as the demolition drive is concerned, it is being carried out following the Supreme Court's directive and there is a deadline to file a report," he said.

Vernekar said it was the communidade that went to the court (against houses built illegally in Sangolda).

"The chief minister of Goa has already promised that all possible help will be given," he added.

Also Read

Ranjan Pai may invest additional $50-60 million in Byju's-owned Aakash

Investigation underway in murder of 4-yr old boy: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Nurturing thriving startup ecosystem is priority for Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Sugar factory lying shut in Goa to resume in one year, produce ethanol: CM

Goa's GSDP grew by 33% in last two decades, says CM Pramod Sawant

Excise policy scam: Court sends K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23

LS polls: PM Modi to address rallies in central and south Kerala today

Modi destroying democracy, no difference between him and Putin: Pawar

BJP manifesto: Sankalp Patra gives NRC a miss, sticks to UCC stand

Taxpayers will need 100 yrs to match richest candidate's annual earnings

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJP MLAsBJPKarnataka electionsKarnataka governmentKarnatakaillegal constructionGoa

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story