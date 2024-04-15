BJP slams K'taka CM over his post on demolition of 'illegal' houses in Goa

The BJP has slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his comments on the demolition of some houses allegedly built illegally and belonging to Kannadigas in Goa and said he should first work to solve problems in his own state.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar told PTI on Sunday that the demolition drive was carried out following a directive of the Supreme Court.

A total of 22 houses built illegally on land owned by the local communidade (community institution) at Sangolda village in North Goa district were demolished by the authorities on Friday and Saturday.

Siddaramaiah in a post on X on Sunday said, "Deeply concerned by the demolition of homes belonging to Kannadigas in Sangolda, Goa. I appeal to the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Dr Pramod Sawant, to cease further demolitions immediately until alternatives are provided, and ensure all displaced individuals receive adequate rehabilitation."



He shared the media reports and pictures of the demolition in his post and said, "It's crucial we uphold the dignity and stability of every affected family."



Reacting to the post, Goa BJP spokesperson Vernekar claimed the Karnataka CM was unable to take care of his own people and said he should first look at the crisis in his own state.

"Bengaluru is reeling under severe water crisis. As far as the demolition drive is concerned, it is being carried out following the Supreme Court's directive and there is a deadline to file a report," he said.

Vernekar said it was the communidade that went to the court (against houses built illegally in Sangolda).

"The chief minister of Goa has already promised that all possible help will be given," he added.