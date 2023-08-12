Home / Politics / BJP spreading anarchy in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP spreading anarchy in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers: Akhilesh Yadav

Every section of the society is suffering because of it, Yadav claimed, adding the BJP will lose in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of influencing elections through "unethical politics" and spreading "anarchy" in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at the Samajwadi Party's state headquarters here, he alleged that "injustice, atrocities, inflation and corruption are at their peak in Uttar Pradesh.

Every section of the society is suffering because of it, Yadav claimed, adding the BJP will lose in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP is weakening the Constitution and democracy by misusing power. It influences elections through unethical politics and uses beneficiaries of government schemes as a vote bank," he claimed.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP "wants to divide the society by causing misunderstanding and making people fight. It is following the British policy of divide and rule."

"The Constitution is in danger because of the BJP. Freedom of expression is being crushed. The BJP government is spreading anarchy in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers," he said.

In a post on the microblogging site X, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "The bulldozer should not become a symbol of injustice.

Also Read

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

Politics of 'vote' of BJP responsible for situation in Manipur: Akhilesh

'If BJP surveys mosques, people will search for monasteries in temples'

Akhilesh should not try to gain sympathy saying he will be arrested: Maurya

Final phase of voting begins for local body polls in Uttar Pradesh

Maha political circles abuzz after 'secret' meeting between Pawars

Centre does 'politics of development': Mandaviya hits back at Tejashwi

PM Modi losing respect within his party, may face revolt: Ashok Gehlot

In Wayanad, Rahul recounts brutal experiences during his Manipur visit

PM Modi wants to destroy democracy, become maharaja: Tejashwi Yadav

Topics :BJPUttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshAkhilesh Yadav

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story