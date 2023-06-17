Home / Politics / BJP stage protest in Himachal, demand NIA probe in Chamba murder case

BJP stage protest in Himachal, demand NIA probe in Chamba murder case

The opposition party has demanded the immediate arrest of the main accused and called for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Press Trust of India Dharamshala
BJP stage protest in Himachal, demand NIA probe in Chamba murder case

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP leaders on Saturday staged a protest at Kangra district headquarters in Himachal Pradesh, demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency in the Chamba murder case.

The protesting leaders and workers also submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The opposition party has demanded the immediate arrest of the main accused and called for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Criticising the functioning of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government, the BJP leaders accused the administration of obstructing the Opposition leaders, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, from entering Salooni town in Chamba to meet the family of a murder victim.

The chopped body of Manohar, a resident of Bhandal village, was found in a drain in Bandal panchayat of Salooni on June 8, two days after he went missing. The 28-year-old was murdered over a love affair.

Police have arrested three persons, including Hussain. The others are Hussain's wife Farida, and Shabir.

Kangra BJP president Chandrabhushan Nag alleged that whenever the Congress government comes to power in the state, incidents of anarchy and hooliganism increase.

He pointed out that the Gudiya rape and murder incident took place during the previous Congress government and the recent murder in Chamba district, adding that both the cases have disturbed the peace in Devbhoomi.

Nag emphasised the need for an NIA investigation, citing the suspicious background of the main accused in the Chamba episode, who possesses substantial property and faces allegations of encroachment on government land.

State BJP's media in-charge Rakesh Sharma raised concerns over the fact that the accused in the case had not been arrested yet, questioning the intentions of the administration and the government.

He alleged that Chief Minister Sukhu himself has not visited the family of the victim.

The incident has led to communal tension in the area. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in Salooni on Thursday after a mob burned down the house of Musafir Hussain, accused of killing the man over an affair with his niece.

Also Read

Bridge collapses after landslide in Himachal's Chamba, traffic halted

2 earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; 1 of medium intensity

Kangra Co-op Bank's account with RBI loses Rs 7.79 cr in cyber fraud case

Water released from HP's Pandoh Dam after increase in level due to rain

Sports facilities to be expanded at SAI's National Centre of Excellence

M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin: Union minister Chandrasekhar

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

AIADMK functionary arrested in TN for 'defamatory' info on CM Stalin

Bihar Cong's Kuntal Krishna resigns, refuse to accept Nitish's leadership

Judiciary cannot make legislation: Naidu on supremacy of legislature

Topics :BJPNIAHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story