BJP trying to alter federal policy, install presidential model: Kerala CM

ANI
Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday came down heavily on the Centre, alleging that it was trying to transform the country's federal structure into a presidential system, comprising with the principles of a federal polity.

Claiming that the country was going through testing times under the BJP-led central government, the Kerala CM called on people to read the Centre's alleged ploy to alter the country's federal system of administration and governance and rise against it.

Speaking at a meeting of the PSC Employees' Association on Monday, CM Vijayan said, "As we all know, our country follows a federal model of administration. However, a deliberate attempt is being made to transform our federal system into a presidential style of governance. Principles of federalism are being done away with. We should see through these attempts to destroy the idea of India."

"Our country is going through challenging times. What defines this country more than anything else is its secular character. However, attempts are afoot to alter India's secular fabric and turn it into a one-religion nation. We can see that in every step taken by this government," Vijayan added.

Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, CM Vijayan said, "The Sangh Parivar is raising slogans such as 'One language', 'One Religion', 'One Tax', 'One Law', and 'One Election'. This all should be resisted and defeated.

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaBJP

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

