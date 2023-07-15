Home / Politics / BJP unable to deliver on promises, its actions affecting politics: Waghmare

BJP unable to deliver on promises, its actions affecting politics: Waghmare

He also decried the split in the Nationalist Congress Party and slammed those who left party founder Sharad Pawar for the sake of power

Press Trust of India Latur
BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Former NCP Rajya Sabha member Janardan Waghmare on Sunday criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for not being able to deliver on its promises to the people in the past nine years.

He said the BJP's actions had caused divisions in society and led to politics devoid of ideology and morality.

"We continuously talk about democracy but it is in danger at present. Indian politics has taken an undesirable turn. Morality is necessary along with ideology but, unfortunately, today's politics has neither," he told PTI.

"Power is being used to divide religions, communities, which is against the tenets of the Constitution. The Constitution is based on secularism but its base is being destroyed," he said in an apparent swipe at the BJP.

The BJP had promised 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' but has not been able to deliver, and was also playing politics with state-Centre relations by appointing governors who were working as "agents" of the party, he alleged.

"Maharashtra's politics is worst affected. The BJP has centralised power, whereas a strong democracy needs effective opposition parties. The BJP uses ED, CBI to harass opponents. Its Hindutva is against minorities, Dalits," Waghmare said.

He also decried the split in the Nationalist Congress Party and slammed those who left party founder Sharad Pawar for the sake of power.

"Only some legislators may be backing Ajit Pawar (who led the split and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2), while the masses are with Sharad Pawar, who will be able to create new leadership as he has the energy of youngsters," Waghmare said.

He attributed the Congress' resounding victory in the May Assembly polls in Karnataka to the impact of its leader Rahul Gandhi's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

