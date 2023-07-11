Home / Politics / BJP workers stage protest against Thackeray over taint jibe at Fadnavis

BJP workers stage protest against Thackeray over taint jibe at Fadnavis

BJP's Nagpur chief Pravin Datke said Thackeray has not only insulted their senior leader Fadnavis but also denigrated the people of the city

BS Web TeamPress Trust of India Nagpur
Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers here on Monday, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a taint on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Tuesday protested here against Uddhav Thackeray over his taint remark for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief retract his comment.

The BJP workers staged a demonstration at Variety Square in the morning where they raised slogans against Thackeray.

BJP's Nagpur chief Pravin Datke said Thackeray has not only insulted their senior leader Fadnavis but also denigrated the people of the city.

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers here on Monday, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a taint on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader's no means yes.

Datke said Thackeray had done injustice with Vidarbha and Nagpur during his two-and-half-year stint as the Maharashtra chief minister. He also alleged that Thackeray indulged in corruption during the COVID pandemic and has no right to call Fadnavis tainted.

Datke demanded that Thackeray take back his statement against Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, took out a mock funeral procession of Thackeray in Sitabuldi area.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Election Commission doesn't have powers to change party's name: Uddhav

Shiv Sena feud to find echo in Budget session of Maharashtra legislature

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Siv Sena won't win more than 5 seats in 2024 Maha elections: Narayan Rane

BJP disrupts assembly proceedings in Bihar demanding Tejashwi's resignation

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax can be arrested: Kejriwal

Unreasonable restrictions placed on sale of rice under OMSS misfired: Cong

We have aligned with BJP, but not abandoned our 'ideology': Chhagan Bhujbal

WB Panchayat elections: Counting begins at 696 booths after re-polling

Topics :Devendra FadnavisBJPUddhav ThackerayMaharashtraPolitics

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story