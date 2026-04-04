Raghav Chadha raised common man's issues, not Punjab matters: AAP MP Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Narain Dass Gupta on Friday said that Raghav Chadha raised "common man's issues" and not Punjab-related matters in the Rajya Sabha, as he reacted to Chadha's removal as the party's Deputy Leader in the Upper House.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta highlighted that Chadha actively used Zero Hour to bring up public issues, but these were not necessarily aligned with party priorities, particularly with Punjab heading for elections next year. "He used to raise the common man's issues in Zero Hour... There's no doubt that he did not raise party issues... There are elections in Punjab next year, but he did not raise the Punjab issues," Gupta said.

Explaining the concept of Zero Hour, Gupta said that it allows any member to raise an issue for about three minutes without needing prior party approval. "Zero Hour allows any member to raise an issue for about three minutes without the party's permission. They simply make a request to the Chairman, who then decides whether to grant them the time," he said. On Chadha's removal as Deputy Leader, Gupta clarified that such decisions are part of internal party processes and are subject to change. "As far as the position of deputy leader is concerned, that doesn't happen. Decisions are made in the party; they keep rotating... There is no restriction of any kind... We have not set such a party line," he added.

He further noted that Chadha continues to have the freedom to speak in the House if permitted by the Chair. "If he wants to speak, he can request the Chairman... and generally he used to raise the issues in Zero Hour only," Gupta said. In a direct attack on the Aam Aadmi Party following his removal as the party's Deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said his silence in Parliament should not be mistaken for defeat. In a post on X on Friday, Chadha questioned the reasons behind being prevented from speaking in Parliament. He said he consistently raises issues affecting the common people and asked whether doing so amounts to any wrongdoing. "Whenever I get a chance to speak in the Parliament, I raise public issues. And perhaps I raise topics that are not usually raised in the Parliament. But is raising public issues a crime? Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong?"