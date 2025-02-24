CAG reports must be tabled in Parliament: Cong's Pawan Khera slams govt

Congress leader Pawan Khera has criticized the Narendra Modi-led central government and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for allegedly disrupting democratic traditions by not tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the legislature, on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Khera questioned the government's commitment to transparency, stating, "You have been in power for 11 years, yet you claim ignorance about the wrongdoings under your administration. What kind of governance is this?"

Taking a swipe at the Modi government's stance on foreign relations, Khera alleged that the ruling dispensation follows the directives of former US President Donald Trump without question. "Why do you dance to Trump's tunes? What does he know about you that has you so afraid?" he questioned.

On the issue of foreign funding, Khera pointed out that the Indian government had received Rs 825 crore from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) last year.

"We do not consider international cooperation wrong. This is how global relations are built. Even India provides similar funding to smaller nations. But does that mean we are interfering in their elections?" he argued.

Highlighting concerns over the alleged suppression of CAG reports, Khera asserted that in a democratic system, such reports whether from states, central ministries, or departments must be tabled in the legislature.

Also Read

"This has been a long-standing practice, but Narendra Modi at the Centre and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi have completely disrupted it. Why is this tradition being changed?" he told ANI.

Referring to past practices, Khera claimed that during Congress rule, CAG reports were routinely tabled. "They contained concrete numbers. Now, we see a significant decline in accountability. Why has this shortfall occurred?" he asked, adding that the refusal to discuss or even table these reports signals a lack of faith in democratic principles.

"The BJP and RSS are causing the greatest harm to religion. They have nothing to do with faith. Leave religious matters to spiritual leaders like Shankaracharyas and focus on politics," Khera added.