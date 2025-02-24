Akhilesh slams CM for Maha Kumbh arrangements, calls it double-blunder govt

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday targeted Yogi Adityanath government over arrangements for Maha Kumbh, stating that all the people of the country associated with religious activities should review how the religious event was conducted and alleged that devotees felt "hurt" compared to experiences in the past.

He accused the state government of being interested in "marketing" and trying to brush up its image even as people faced inconveniences.

He said faith of people increased due to remarks of Chief Minister that preparations are being made to for one billion pilgrims. Yadav said noted personalities came to take a dip at the Sangam which also encouraged people to come to Prayagraj in large numbers.

He dubbed the Uttar Pradesh government as the "double-blunder" government, pointing to the claims and counter-claims about pollution levels in Sangam in Prayagraj.

"The trust of all the devotees who came to Kumbh increased when the Chief Minister said that we had made preparations for the arrival of 100 crore people for Maha Kumbh... When people saw that big, rich and renowned people were being invited, their trust increased... The biggest lie is that it (Maha Kumbh) is happening after 144 years," he told reporters here.

"This is not a double-engine government... This is a 'double blunder' government ...", the SP chief added.

He also expressed concern over the January 29 stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which resulted in 30 casualities.

He said Kumbh takes place every twelve years. "This is nothing new, but the BJP invested so much money, did so much publicity, invited people, and after that, left them," the SP chief said.

"What kind of arrangement has the government made? People could not get food anywhere, people lost their lives in the stampede, accidents are happening...I would say the dates should be extended, many people have not taken a bath yet...," Akhilesh Yadav said.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26 coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the BJP over the handling of the economy.

"Poor people are not able to understand what this game of million trillion is...The promises that were made to the people that their income would be double, youth would get new jobs, and businesses and big industries are set up, everything has failed," Yadav alleged.