'No shortage of money but lack of intentions': Atishi slams Delhi govt

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly session on Monday former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Atishi criticised the BJP government for failing to fulfil its promises to the people of the national capital.

Atishi also highlighted the unfulfilled promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi, which was supposed to be passed in the first cabinet meeting.

Speaking to ANI, LoP Delhi Assembly Atishi said, "...People of Delhi have given us the responsibility of opposition, and we will raise the voice of people in the assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP had promised to the people of Delhi that in the first cabinet meeting, a scheme of giving Rs 2500 per month to every woman will be passed, but that has not happened yet. The first instalment was promised by 8th March. We will raise this issue in the assembly..."

Further, the AAP leader said, "I had predicted this even before the swearing-in of the BJP government that the BJP government will definitely make some excuse for not fulfilling its promises. When Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi, Delhi's budget was Rs 30,000 crores. But even then, Arvind Kejriwal ran a profitable government that gave free electricity, free water, good schools, good hospitals, free bus travel, and free pilgrimage.They are saying that the treasury is empty, there is no shortage of money, there is a shortage of intentions."

Atishi also compared the current situation to Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, where the Delhi government provided free services like electricity, water, and healthcare despite limited funds.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had formed a government in the national capital after 27 years. In the assembly polls held earlier this month, BJP won 48 seats out of 70, while the Aam Aadmi Party won only 22 seats. Congress could not open its account.