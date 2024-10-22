Can't imagine better representative for Wayanad than Priyanka: Rahul

A day before Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he cannot imagine a better representative for the constituency than his sister. Vadra will file her nomination on Wednesday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would be present during the filing of papers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in X on Tuesday.

"I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament," he added.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will also lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11 AM before filing her nomination before the district collector at 12 noon.

Urging people to join them, Gandhi said, "Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love."



Vadra, who has been the Congress general secretary for a few years now, will make her electoral debut from the Wayanad seat, a constituency earlier represented by Rahul Gandhi.