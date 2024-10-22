Anil Deshmukh to publish book to unravel 'conspiracy' against him, MVA govt

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said he will soon come out with a book detailing the "conspiracy" against him by framing him on "false" charges and to expose those who worked to dislodge the previous MVA government. NCP (SP) leader Deshmukh said he started writing the book, titled 'Diary of Home Minister', during his 14-month incarceration. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The book, which will also throw light on how he came out of jail after a long court fight, will soon be released and will be available in Marathi, Hindi and English, he said in a press release.

The former home minister is facing a CBI case for alleged corruption and another case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering.

Deshmukh resigned as the state home minister in April 2021 and was arrested in November 2021. He was released on bail in December 2022.

"The book will tell about the whole conspiracy against me, how efforts were made to overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government through me, and how I was framed in a false case and put in jail for 14 months because I refused (to toe their line)," said Deshmukh without naming anyone.

He said the book will tell who conspired against him and how, when he was the home minister of Maharashtra, and also how and who worked to topple the then Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

It will also disclose how he had to spend 14 months in jail and how he and his family were troubled with a "false" case, Deshmukh said.