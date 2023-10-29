Home / Politics / Cash-for-query row: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar demands punishment for Mahua

Cash-for-query row: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar demands punishment for Mahua

The TMC MP has been asked to depose before the Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar to submit oral evidence in regard to the complaint filed against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

ANI
In his 3-page signed affidavit, Darshan Hiranandani admitted to his close relationship with TMC MP Mahua Moitra and claimed that she had shared her Parliament login ID credentials with him.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar demanded punishment for the TMC MP citing "breach of privilege," on Mahua Moitra's cash for query scam.

The Lok Sabha Ethics panel had asked Mahua Moitra to be present on November 2.

On this, BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said "When the Ethics Committee has called her, she should go. The allegation against her is huge, she gave her parliament login ID password to a businessman, which is a breach of privilege and she should be punished."

The TMC MP has been asked to depose before the Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar to submit oral evidence in regard to the complaint filed against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in the cash for query case.

The face-off between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and TMC MP Mahua Moitra started when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making "cash for query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and demanding an inquiry committee against her.

He urged for her "immediate suspension" from the House alleging that "bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts".

In his letter titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", Dubey has alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP.

The businessman, Darshan Hiranandani, responded in an affidavit.

In his 3-page signed affidavit, Darshan Hiranandani admitted to his close relationship with TMC MP Mahua Moitra and claimed that she had shared her Parliament login ID credentials with him.

"She drafted a few questions that she could raise in parliament that would have elements to embarrass the Govt and target the Adani group. She shared with me her email ID as MP, so I could send her information and she could raise the questions. I went along with her proposal" he claims in his affidavit."

Darshan Hiranandani also claims that he used the TMC MP's login credentials to pose questions on the Adani group himself.

Responding to the affidavit, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, in a two-page statement, alleged that the businessman was forced to sign the "white paper.

Topics :Mahua MoitraBJPLok SabhaTMC

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

