Cast census required for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Source: PTI
Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 7:24 PM IST
Pressing the demand for a nationwide "caste census", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said 90 per cent people of the country are sitting out of the system and the step would be is necessary for them.


 

Addressing the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan" here, Gandhi said, "90 per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census."

"For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policy making," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

 


First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

