Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calls for Shakti Bill implementation

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to expedite the implementation the Shakti Bill in the state to ensure protection of women, against the backdrop of raging protests against alleged sexual assault on two school girls in Badlapur town.

Maharashtra assembly had passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, three years ago when Thackeray was at the helm. It is awaiting the Centre's nod. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Thackeray also commented on the contrasting scenes of women being mistreated while people celebrated festivals like Raksha Bandhan. He urged President Murmu to review and expedite the implementation of the Shakti Bill, which had been forwarded to her office for approval.

A state-wide bandh was called for August 24, but was called off after the Bombay High Court’s intervention.

Addressing the media, Thackeray said that the government had taken steps to prevent the bandh, claiming that their followers approached the court when it seemed the state might shut down. He said that their case had been pending in the Supreme Court for two years but believed justice would ultimately prevail. He further pointed out that the judiciary had demonstrated its ability to deliver prompt decisions.

Sharad Pawar requests withdrawal of bandh

On Friday, Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), called for the cancellation of the August 24 Maharashtra bandh following a ruling by the Bombay High Court.

Although numerous organisations had previously called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21 after the shocking rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, which has led to nationwide protests by the medical community.

Following the suit, the Congress also withdrew the call for bandh, with state unit chief Nana Patole saying party workers will stage protests across Maharashtra from 11 am to 12 noon on Saturday.

Why was the Maharashtra bandh announced?

Several political parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, had jointly called for a statewide bandh under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. This action was prompted by a horrific sexual assault case involving two minors at a school in Badlapur, Thane district. Outrage over the incident led to public protests, including railway blockades, demanding justice against the accused, a contractual sweeper at the school.

Opposition leaders harshly criticised the state government, with the bandh being organised to protest the rising crimes against women.

Thackeray took aim at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of lacking empathy toward public sentiment. He underscored the increasing violence against women in Maharashtra, urging immediate action to protect them.

Why was the Bandh withdrawn?

The Bombay High Court stepped in on Friday, barring political parties and individuals from supporting or participating in the bandh. Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar directed the Maharashtra government to take the necessary steps to prevent the shutdown.

Sharad Pawar posted in Marathi on the social platform X, explaining that the bandh was meant to highlight the government’s failure to address the Badlapur incident. However, he said, "the High Court has deemed the bandh unconstitutional. Given the limited time, an appeal to the Supreme Court is not possible, and we must respect the judiciary’s ruling." He confirmed that the bandh would be withdrawn.

Congress followed suit, with state unit president Nana Patole announcing that party members would stage peaceful protests across Maharashtra on August 24 from 11 AM to noon, in compliance with the court’s decision. Patole added that he would join the demonstrations in Thane, with participants wearing black bands on their faces to protest the government's handling of women's safety issues.

What remains open and closed?

Although opposition parties have shifted from supporting the bandh to peaceful protests, essential services like public transport, including buses and metros, will operate as usual. The state government's opposition to the bandh ensures that daily life will continue with minimal disruptions.

Banks in Maharashtra will remain closed on August 24, not because of the bandh, but due to the regular banking schedule set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mandates closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.



(With inputs from agencies)