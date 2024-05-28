Home / Politics / CBI files charge sheet against Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali incident

CBI files charge sheet against Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali incident

The agency filed its first charge sheet in the case on Monday before a special court, they said

shahjahan sheikh, sandeshkhali
The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5, they said | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against suspended TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh and six others in connection with the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate team at Sandeshkhali, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency filed its first charge sheet in the case on Monday before a special court, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ED team had come under attack from a 1,000-strong mob when they went to raid the house of Sheikh in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

The team had gone to arrest Sheikh because of his alleged close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick under scanner in the scam, they said.

Sandeshkhali, a riverine island around 80 km from Kolkata, has been in the news after local women alleged land-grabbing and sexual abuse by Sheikh and his men, who are involved in fish farming and trading.

The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5, they said.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29 and the CBI took him under its custody on March 6, they said.

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs

Sandeshkhali woman revokes rape case against TMC men, alleges BJP coercion

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

Who is Shajahan Sheikh, arrested TMC leader at centre of Sandeshkhali storm

Congress wants to give reservation on basis of religion, alleges Nadda

Ex-Telangana CM KCR accused of pressuring BJP with MLA poaching case

PM Modi has ended rule of law, says Rahul on Dalit woman's death in MP

MNS going alone in Maha council polls as issues state-related: Leader

Lok Sabha polls: Agnipath a national security threat, alleges Congress

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CBIAll India Trinamool CongressviolenceWest Bengal

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story