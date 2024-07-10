CCTV graft case : Fake probe ordered against Jain at BJP's behest, says AAP

The AAP on Tuesday claimed a "fake inquiry" has been ordered against its senior leaver Satyendar Jain in a graft case related to CCTV installation in the city "at the behest of the BJP" to stop the good work of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a vigilance department recommendation for a probe against jailed former Delhi minister Jain for allegedly taking bribes to waive a penalty imposed on a company over a delay in the installation of CCTV cameras in the city.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022 in connection with a money laundering case. Currently, he is in judicial custody.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, in a press conference, claimed that another "fake inquiry" has been ordered "at the behest of the BJP" to stop the good work of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It was a "laughable" charge that a central government company paid the bribe, she said, adding the AAP is "waiting for the Centre and the Delhi LG to order an investigation against it".

She claimed the company was given the contract, as per procedure, to install 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras for the safety of the people of Delhi. When the company started delaying the work, Jain issued a show cause notice to it and warned of levying a fine of Rs 16 crore, Kakkar said.

More From This Section

"After this, the company installed all the cameras within the stipulated time and no fine was imposed," she said.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the CCTV camera contract was given to the company but it was not involved with installation work.

"In all probability, the Delhi government must have sought kickback from the vendors of the company. Also, it's a complaint which is being investigated. Priyanka Kakkar should wait for the inquiry report to come out. If Jain is not involved, he will come out clean," the BJP leader said.

Jain was the PWD minister and nodal authority of the project of installing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi at the cost of Rs 571 crore, officials said.

He resigned as minister in February 2023, months after his arrest in the money laundering case.