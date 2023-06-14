Home / Politics / Centre's ordinance brazen power grab, united Oppn will defeat it: Kejriwal

Centre's ordinance brazen power grab, united Oppn will defeat it: Kejriwal

Labelling the Centre's ordinance on control of services as "a brazen power grab", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it "won't stand" in the Supreme Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Centre's ordinance brazen power grab, united Oppn will defeat it: Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Labelling the Centre's ordinance on control of services as "a brazen power grab", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it "won't stand" in the Supreme Court while asserting that a united opposition will defeat it in Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here following his meeting with CPI General Secretary D Raja, he alleged that the central government has "practically taken over the entire Delhi government".

According to the AAP government, after JD(U), RJD, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, BRS, DMK, SP, JMM and CPI(M), the CPI has extended its support to Kejriwal's campaign against the Centre's "draconian anti-Delhi ordinance".

Kejriwal has been meeting opposition leaders to ensure that the related bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The chief minister termed the ordinance a "brazen power grab that has wreaked havoc in Delhi".

The ordinance not only reverses the Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court but goes much beyond that, he claimed.

"If we were to sum up this ordinance in one line, it would be, 'from now on, Arvind Kejriwal will no longer be the CM of Delhi; the new CM of Delhi will be Narendra Modi and he shall take all decisions regarding Delhi government'," he said.

Kejriwal said the ordinance is "very dangerous for the whole country and not just Delhi". "The more one reads into it, the more fatal outcomes of its provisions come out," he said.

He talked about how the "BJP has faced crushing defeats in Delhi three times in a row, resulting in the party trying to "stifle the governance system through the backdoor".

Kejriwal thanked all the opposition parties who have extended support to his campaign against the ordinance. He expressed hope that the ordinance "will not stand" in the Supreme Court and the Rajya Sabha and the people of Delhi will get justice very soon.

Also Read

Several from BJP attended rally against Centre's ordinance, claims Kejriwal

Kejriwal meets Uddhav to seek support for fight against Centre's ordinance

Delhi ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday

Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', to snatch power from Delhi govt: AAP

Kejriwal meets Mamata to garner support for fight against Central ordinance

RSS body ABVKA calls for restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur

Violence over panchayat election nomination continues in West Bengal

Oppn least concerned about development, grabbing power sole agenda: Nadda

Govt should set up department of peace if it believes in democracy: Gehlot

PM Modi redefined India's foreign policy, ended uncertainty in J-K

Topics :Arvind KejriwalSupreme Court

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story