Vanakkam!: Chess Grandmaster Vaishali takes over PM Modi's social media

Indian chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media handles, using the platform to deliver a powerful message on women’s empowerment and the importance of supporting female athletes on Saturday, coinciding with International Women’s Day. In a post on X, the 23-year-old Grandmaster expressed her excitement at being given the opportunity to address the nation through the Prime Minister’s account. “Vanakkam! I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Narendra Modi Ji’s social media properties, and that too on Women’s Day,” she wrote. Vaishali, who has been playing chess since the age of six, reflected on her journey in the sport, describing it as an experience that has been “learning, thrilling, and rewarding”. She has represented India in several international tournaments and Olympiads and is determined to further improve her Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) ranking to bring more laurels to the country.

Encouraging young girls to break barriers and pursue their passions, she said, “Follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success.” She urged parents and families to support girls in their ambitions, stating that she herself has been fortunate to receive unwavering encouragement from her parents, Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi, as well as her younger brother, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa.

Vaishali also credited her success to the mentorship of Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, along with her coaches and teammates. She expressed gratitude for the growing support for women in sports in India, highlighting the nation’s progress in providing better training, exposure, and encouragement for female athletes.

“Today’s India offers immense opportunities for women in sports. From inspiring them to take up games to ensuring they receive the necessary training and exposure, the support system is exceptional,” she wrote.