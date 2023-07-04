Home / Politics / Chhattisgarh CM Baghel hints a big 'LPG' surprise in Cong poll manifesto

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel hints a big 'LPG' surprise in Cong poll manifesto

Rajasthan has given LPG at Rs 500. Something needs to be kept for the announcement and if everything will be done now then what would be for the announcement (referring to the poll promise)

ANI
Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said, Punjab CM is claiming about giving electricity for 8 hours but here the supply is 24 hours. So if the supply of electricity is an achievement for them, will they reduce it to 8 hours from 24 hours after coming here

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hinted at several surprises in the Congress party's poll manifesto, including the promise of providing LPG to every household at Rs 500.

"Rajasthan has given LPG at Rs 500. Something needs to be kept for the announcement and if everything will be done now then what would be for the announcement (referring to the poll promise)," Bhupesh Baghel said.

"When our committee will be constituted (for drafting the election manifesto), all the things will come into it and then will see what it is comprised of," the Chief Minister said when asked for his response about any plans of providing LPG at Rs 500 in Chhattisgarh.

Lashing out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its promise of free electricity, Baghel said, "Electricity is free in Delhi and recently its tariff has been increased by 10 per cent. So for whom was this hike in prices done? This means the entire Delhi is not getting the free electricity and few people are getting it."

Comparing the situation in Chhattisgarh, Baghel said, "Here 42 lakh families are receiving half electricity bill upto the consumption of 400 units. So far the state government has given the subsidy to the tune of around Rs 3700 crore."

Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said, "Punjab CM is claiming about giving electricity for 8 hours but here the supply is 24 hours. So if the supply of electricity is an achievement for them, will they reduce it to 8 hours from 24 hours after coming here."

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the welfare schemes (often termed as freebies by political opponents), Baghel said, "I have heard about the six freebies of Arvind Kejriwal. But Awami Atmanand School, Haat Baazar, mobile medical unit in slum areas, free treatment, half electricity bill scheme and other schemes already exist here."

Chief Minister Baghel also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "doing politics" at the time of the pandemic while people were suffering.

"During scarcity of oxygen (at the time of pandemic), Chhattisgarh has not just ensured adequate supply of oxygen in the state, instead it provided the oxygen to neighbouring states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan as per their demand, but Kejriwal was busy in doing politics and never approached for Oxygen. Chhattisgarh had sent the Oxygen to AIIMS Delhi following the request of Priyanka Gandhi," Baghel alleged.

Also Read

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here

Weakened BJP in Chhattisgarh struggles to find a face to counter Baghel

Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: ED should arrest CM Baghel, says AAP

Chhattisgarh tribal leader joins Congress, says tough decision to quit BJP

NCP disqualifies nine MLAs, Ajit Pawar says Sharad Pawar still party chief

Wrong to discuss UCC now as its structure not yet known: Jayant Chaudhary

Ajit Pawar joined us as he supports development, trusts Modi leadership: CM

A divided Nationalist Congress Party exposes fault lines in Oppn unity

BJP bats for keeping N-E states, tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelrajasthanAssembly electionsCongressLPGAAP governmentPunjab Government

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story