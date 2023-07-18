Home / Politics / Chhattisgarh monsoon session begins, House pays tribute to departed leaders

Chhattisgarh monsoon session begins, House pays tribute to departed leaders

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar also paid tribute to former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy who died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday

Press Trust of India Raipur
Representative image (Photo: ANI twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly began here on Tuesday with members paying tributes to BJP MLA Vidyaratan Bhasin and former minister in undivided Madhya Pradesh Bhanupratap Singh, who died last month.

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar also paid tribute to former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy who died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

After the obituary references, the House was adjourned for the day.

Bhasin (76), the two-term MLA from Vaishali Nagar in Bhilai (Durg district), died at a hospital in Raipur after a prolonged illness on June 22.

As soon as the House proceedings began, Speaker Charan Das Mahant mentioned the demise of Bhasin and Singh and paid tributes to them.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, former CM Raman Singh, minister Mohan Markam and other members also paid homage to the departed leaders and recalled their contribution.

Baghel said Bhasin's death is an irreparable loss to Durg district and the entire state.

Bhasin was humble and soft spoken and never discriminated leaders on the basis of their political parties, he said.

Despite suffering from a serious ailment, Bhasin never let his poor health be evident in public, the CM said.

Baghel also paid homage to Bhanupratap Singh and remembered his contribution as a minister in the undivided Madhya Pradesh.

The Assembly members observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders and the Speaker then adjourned the House for the day.

The four-day monsoon session of the state Assembly will conclude on July 21.

Also Read

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary, History, and more

Chhattisgarh tribal leader joins Congress, says tough decision to quit BJP

Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: ED should arrest CM Baghel, says AAP

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP

BSP MP Ansari could be disqualified from LS; list grows longer in UP

LJP (Ram Vilas) joins NDA, Paswan confident of wining all 40 Bihar LS seats

Oppn unity meet underway in Bengaluru, UPA likely to get new name

Opposition parties mantra is 'of, by and for family', says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi condoles former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's demise

BJP eyes grand show of strength of its alliance, 38 parties to attend

Topics :ChhattisgarhMonsoon session

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story