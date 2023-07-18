Chhattisgarh monsoon session begins, House pays tribute to departed leaders

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly began here on Tuesday with members paying tributes to BJP MLA Vidyaratan Bhasin and former minister in undivided Madhya Pradesh Bhanupratap Singh, who died last month.

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar also paid tribute to former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy who died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

After the obituary references, the House was adjourned for the day.

Bhasin (76), the two-term MLA from Vaishali Nagar in Bhilai (Durg district), died at a hospital in Raipur after a prolonged illness on June 22.

As soon as the House proceedings began, Speaker Charan Das Mahant mentioned the demise of Bhasin and Singh and paid tributes to them.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, former CM Raman Singh, minister Mohan Markam and other members also paid homage to the departed leaders and recalled their contribution.

Baghel said Bhasin's death is an irreparable loss to Durg district and the entire state.

Bhasin was humble and soft spoken and never discriminated leaders on the basis of their political parties, he said.

Despite suffering from a serious ailment, Bhasin never let his poor health be evident in public, the CM said.

Baghel also paid homage to Bhanupratap Singh and remembered his contribution as a minister in the undivided Madhya Pradesh.

The Assembly members observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders and the Speaker then adjourned the House for the day.

The four-day monsoon session of the state Assembly will conclude on July 21.