CM Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail: Sanjay Singh

The chief minister met his wife Sunita Kejriwal and personal secretary Bibhav Kumar inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Vijay Verma)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being allowed to meet his family at mulakat jangla' in Tihar jail.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal.

His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings," the AAP leader said.

The 'mulakat jangla' is an iron mesh which separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh.

There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar administration.

On Friday, the jail authorities scheduled Kejriwal's meeting with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for April 15, saying that he can meet the AAP convener, but as a normal visitor in the 'mulakat jangla'.

The chief minister met his wife Sunita Kejriwal and personal secretary Bibhav Kumar inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

