Bengal PDS scam: ED attaches assets linked to Jyoti Priya Mallick, 2 others

The book value of these assets is Rs 50.47 crore while their market value is estimated to be significantly more than Rs 150 crore, the ED said

A charge sheet against Mallick, Rahaman (also a rice and flour miller) and a company, NPG Rice Mill, was filed by the agency before a Kolkata court in December last year. Photo: Agencies
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 150 crore linked to former West Bengal food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick and two others in a PDS ration "scam"-related money laundering case.

The other two accused are Mallick's alleged aide Bakibur Rahaman and TMC leader Shankar Adhya. All three have been arrested by the federal agency in the case.

The attached assets include 48 immovable properties of different persons and entities including Mallick's house in Salt Lake, Bolpur, several other "benami properties" held in the name of his close associates, two hotels of Rahaman in Kolkata and Bengaluru each, bank balance in various accounts and fixed deposits, the ED said in a statement.
 

It is also found that Mallick allegedly "received" some of these immovable properties worth more than crores of rupees as "gifts" in the name of his family members or close associates.

Adhya is a TMC leader from Bongaon under North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The book value of these assets is Rs 50.47 crore while their market value is estimated to be significantly more than Rs 150 crore, the ED said.

A charge sheet against Mallick, Rahaman (also a rice and flour miller) and a company, NPG Rice Mill, was filed by the agency before a Kolkata court in December last year.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

